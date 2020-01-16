Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their newborn son, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, England. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dominic Lipinski)

Salmon Arm mayor willing to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Shuswap

Chamber director offers possible one-day itinerary for the couple should they visit

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent visit to Victoria, B.C., community leaders have started to ask themselves what their cities could offer to attract the attention and residence of nobility.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison marvelled at the idea of the royal couple making a stop in the Shuswap on their next visit to B.C.

“I think the first thing would be to send out an invitation to them to come and visit the Shuswap and I would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.

Read more: Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

Read more: Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

Corryn Grayston executive director for the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, came up with a brief itinerary for the royal couple to experience the Shuswap and its many sights and flavours.

The day could start with some stand-up paddle-board yoga on Shuswap Lake followed by lunch at the Shuswap Pie Company, she said. Next, a cool climate winery tour at Larch Hills, Recline Ridge or Sunny Brae wineries.

“I think that’s a pretty perfect day, and then they could finish off with an amazing dinner of locally sourced produce,” Grayston said.

