SilverStar Mountain Resort and its partners are sharing the love this Valentine’s Day with a deal for the second annual all-inclusive wine, cider and spirits tasting April 4. (File)

SilverStar serves up sweet deal for Valentine’s Day

Tickets discounted for second annual all-inclusive wine, cider and spirits tasting

SilverStar Mountain Resort, BC Wine and Cider and Spirits Festival and Showpass are showing some love this Valentine’s day with a special double date discount deal for Showpass presented Winterland this April.

Early bird tickets flew the coup quickly, but this special deal is the most cost-effective way to score some tickets for the second annual all-inclusive wine, cider and spirits tasting April 4.

“Our team believes that memories with friends, family and-or partners is the best gift you can ever give; and so we wanted to offer a deal that could help create memories,” BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival general manager and founder Katherine Bramall said.

From now until Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., for every three tickets purchased, the fourth is free.

The event is all inclusive, meaning food from Kelowna’s Okanagan Street Food, entertainment by DJ Phil, and Cosmic Co-Motion; as well as samples from the onsite BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival members such as the BX Press, Mayhem Wines, Meadow Vista Honey Wines, and so many more are included in the ticket price.

Noble Adventures is offering a round trip shuttle to and from the event to ensure all guests can enjoy the tasting and get home safely. This shuttle must be pre-booked and can be done through their website at nobleadventures.net.

Tickets are available at Showpass.com.

