SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

The snow may be falling on SilverStar, but many Australian staff and guests at the resort are concerned for the fires ravaging communities back home.

SilverStar Mountain Resort staff have come together to support Australia, while the country battles one the worst wildfire seasons in history.

A group of SilverStar staff are holding a barbecue fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 2-4 p.m.

“SilverStar has very strong connections with Australia, through staff, friends and guests,” SilverStar communications manager Chantelle Deacon said. “Our thoughts are with the many people impacted by these fires in Australia and those who are currently far from home.”

SilverStar welcomes the public to stop by and purchase a “sausage sizzle” outside the Town Hall, with all proceeds going towards the bushfire fund. The public can also purchase a raffle ticket with a chance to win a gift basket.

READ MORE: Millions of sparks, weather raises Australia’s fire danger

READ MORE: Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In this photo provided by the Australian Department of Defence, people walk to board a helicopter as the fire ravaged community of Mallacoota is evacuated, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. (Corporal Nicole Dorrett | ADF via AP)

Previous story
Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Just Posted

Increase in some mental health issues for Thompson Cariboo Shuswap adolescents but high sports participation: 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey

Survey completed by over 38,000 adolescents across all six school districts in the region

Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

After a big Grizzlies win on New Years Eve the Forum seemed… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won’t be dumped at Shuswap bison ranch

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Turtle Valley

Most Read