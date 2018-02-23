Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

The television series is slated to premier on Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

Revelstokian and CP employee Chad Deschamps (second from right) during the filming of Rocky Mountain Railroad, which is slated to premiere on the Discovery Channel on Mar. 5, 2018.

CP Roadmaster Chad Deschamps said it was nerve wracking at first, but the experience of having a camera on him while he worked got more natural as it became a regular occurrence over the course of a month. It was unlike anything the 44-year-old had been involved in during his career with CP, but Deschamps said he’s looking forward to seeing what comes of it on Mar. 5, when the Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railway premieres at 7 p.m.

“I’m truly grateful and happy that all of these CP employees get to shine,” said Deschamps, who was born in Revelstoke and has lived here his entire life.

“It’s amazing that we get to show the world what we do. It’s an extremely difficult job and one most people never think about.”

Deschamps calls life on the rails more of a “lifestyle” than a career.

Speaking to the Review by telephone he said that being on call 24/7 is something you sign up for and if you can’t manage it, then you’re not really cut out for the job.

Adding to the complications of Deschamps dynamic daily routine are the grueling local winters CP employees regularly encounter. That was part of the what the Discovery Channel wanted to capture when it decided to film the series. Deschamps said the members of the television production crew couldn’t believe what CP employees deal with regularly.

“They wanted to shoot in the winter. We had some slides come down and daily operation wise they couldn’t really believe what we do,” said Deschamps. “For us, it’s just a daily occurrence.”

A daily routine that the local roadmaster said is always changing.

Deschamps said he never knows what a day will bring, and that about half the time he is dealing with unplanned work on the job. Things like changing weather and track conditions.

Even so, he said he still gets to enjoy some of the nature he finds himself in working outside in the winter.

“If you didn’t find those moments then you might go batty,” said Deschamps.

Tune into the Discovery Channel to watch the premier of Rocky Mountain Railroad on Mar. 5. at 7 p.m. The show will also feature locals Jordy Hunter, James Taylor, John Popplewell, Ben Palasz, and Grant Fuoco.

