Stoke FM looking for new board of directors

Stoke FM is looking for a new president and up to five new board members.

At the virtual AGM June 1, all members of the station will be able to vote on new board members.

“The current volunteer-based board of directors has grown-up alongside the station, and now have careers, kids, and busy lives,” reads a news release from the organization. “It is time for them to step down, and let the next generation of go-getter-radio-lovers take up the mantel and steer the station into the future.”

The station is looking for individuals who have experience in radio operations, experience running a small business, background in finance or law, experience or background in advertising, experience with grant writing or fundraising, or a general passion for radio and a strong desire to learn, to step into the directors positions.

Stoke FM was born at a party in 2011 and came to life while broadcasting from Scott Duke’s basement on CP Hill.

The not-for-profit station has grown up since then. It now boasts a trendy downtown location and permanent staff. It has partnered with 140 local Revelstoke businesses, sponsors events, cross promotes up and coming artists and shows, and has a loyal following.

Stoke FM is a community radio station, which means that it’s powered by you, the community of Revelstoke. It is a place where locals can produce and broadcast their own programs and participate in operating the station. It is a community space for people to meet and collaborate.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting involved with the station, please reach out to info@stokefm.com, and attend the virtual AGM on June, 1.

