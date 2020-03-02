A view Revelstoke from the top of Mt. Cartier. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

StokeFM is raising money to keep the Revelstoke radio station running.

The not for profit society currently has a gofundme page with the goal of raising $10,000 by March 31.

According to a news release from the society, the funds will go towards paying for broadcasting and licensing fees, rent, utilities, upgrading aging equipment and software, administrative costs, programs supporting local musicians and improved programming.

“No donation is too small and I urge you to help keep community radio alive in Revelstoke,” said long time radio host Mike Watson, in a news release. “Since 2011 Stoke FM has been providing quality programming and we need your help more than ever.”

StokeFM is not affiliated with any local campuses or organizations, meaning they aren’t supported by any levys or fees. They run on volunteer power and community support.

According to their gofundme page, the top five reasons to support StokeFM are:

  1. Music: “We play music that you won’t hear on any other stations.”
  2. Local Music: “We play it! We throw parties, we support the artists, heck, we are the artists!”
  3. Community: “We support it. We keep you informed, connected and entertained!”
  4. Swag and shoutouts: Every pledge level earns you a reward and an mention on air. The prizes start at pins and stickers, with a $10,000 donation getting a day of heli-skiing.
  5. It’s better to give than to recieve: “Seriously, giving back to each other and our community is our life’s work!”

For more information contact fundraising coordinator Hilary Zeeuwen at hilary@stokefm.com. Find the gofundme page at gofundme.com/f/save-community-radio-in-revelstoke.

The fundraising campaign winds up at the end of March with an event on March 28 at the United Church with a grand prize of a 2020/2021 season pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

 

