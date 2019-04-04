DANCE TEAM Members of Summerland School of Dance’s Senior Dance Team performed in Las Vegas. From left are Silvia Taylor, Sydney Kole, Meadow Fraser, Haley Wiens, Rebekah Boake and Sophie Ferlizza. In front are Amanda Frankham and Dustin Bettger. (Photo submitted)

Summerland dancers perform in Las Vegas

Dancers performed their jazz routine, Play With Fire, choreographed by instructor Dustin Bettger

Summerland School of Dance’s Senior Dance Team recently performed in Las Vegas.

The dancers performed their jazz routine, Play With Fire, choreographed by instructor Dustin Bettger, at Circus Circus in Las Vegas over spring break.

The dance team had a once in a lifetime experience to try Flying Trapeze and Aerial Silks.

They also got to see some amazing dance shows performed by the hip hop group The Jabberwockeez and Cirque Du Soleil.

This dance trip was organized and chaperoned by studio owner Amanda Frankham to inspire the dancers to reach new heights.

Dance members Haley Wiens, Meadow Fraser, Rebekah Boake, Silvia Taylor, Sophia Ferlizza and Sydney Kole attended, along with parent and teacher chaperones Amanda Frankham, Dustin Bettger, Lynnea Wiens, and Susan Fraser.

