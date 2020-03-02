Summerland Fall Fair receives achievement award

Award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair

PLAQUE RECIPIENTS The Summerland Fall Fair Society was the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions Holding the plaque from left are society vice-president Denise MacDonald and board members Bobby Bovenzi and Sarah Senecal. (Contributed)

The Summerland Fall Fair is the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the B.C. Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions for featuring the Buy BC logo at last September’s fair.

The award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

READ ALSO: Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Last year, the Summerland Fall Fair Society used the logo and created photo opportunities for the public at the Farmers Tailgate Meet and Greet event.

Last month the summerland Fall Fair received a grant of $6,500 from the Municipality of Summerland, which gives this community event early support.

The 2020 Fair is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Memorial Park, the Summerland Community Arts Centre and surrounding venues.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fall fair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke
Next story
Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Just Posted

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Most Read