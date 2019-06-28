TOP STUDENTS Darcy Mullin, left, principal of Summerland Middle School, presents Keirsten Sorensen, Catherine Robinson and Megan Tiessen with the S.A. MacDonald Award, the most prestigious award given at the middle school. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Grade 8 students receive top award

S.A. MacDonald Award is presented for excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and service

Three students at Summerland Middle School received the S.A. MacDonald Award, the school’s most prestigious award, on June 27.

The award is presented each year to the Grade 8 student or students who excel in academics, athletics, leadership and service.

The recipients this year were Catherine Robinson, Keirsten Sorensen and Megan Tiessen.

There is no minimum or maximum number of students who can receive the award.

The award is named for S.A. MacDonald, the elementary principal in Summerland from 1919 t0 1956. He is considered Summerland’s most famous educator. In addition to the award, the library at the middle school and MacDonald Street in Summerland are both named after him.

Most Read