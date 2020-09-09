The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is holding a virtual fall plant sale this year (Photo courtesy of Summerland Ornamental Gardens via Instagram)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will be holding its annual Fall Plant Sale but with a different twist due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The heritage gardens in Summerland have been closed to the public since pandemic restrictions took effect in mid-March, but in July the grounds were opened to the Friends of the Gardens Society members so they could resume maintenance and care for the neglected site.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Two full time paid gardeners and many volunteers have been working hard to restore and groom the gardens but with no public donations on site, fundraising is of the utmost importance.

Organizers hope their fall plant sale will help boost dwindling finances.

This year, the plant sale will be done online with a designated plant pickup location.

A wide range of perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and house plants will be on offer. The complete plant list will be posted on the Summerland Ornamental Gardens website at www.summerlandgardens.org starting Sept, 9.

Orders can be placed by emailing friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com until Sept. 19. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times
Next story
Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

Just Posted

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

3D printed train signals helps guests navigate the museum

Revelstoke Diaries launching internationally in October

The film and web series features the stories of nine Revelstokians and a band

Revelstoke pool reopens

Pre-registration is required for lane swimming

Central Okanagan MPs remain on shadow cabinet

Tracy Gray shadow minister for export promotion, international trade; Dan Albas moves to environment

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

Most Read