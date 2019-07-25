TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT Summerland Rental Centre carries an assortment of tools and equipment for homeowners. Over the years, Kim Kothlow and Dallas Bradner have seen changing trends in home improvement and renovation work. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

When Summerland homeowners need to rent tools or equipment for home improvement projects, Summerland Rental Centre has a large selection available.

“We’ve got anything you would need if you’re a homeowner, up to mid-sized construction,” said Dallas Bradner of the centre.

He and his sister Kim Kothlow have been operating the centre for the past eight to nine years. Earlier, their father bought half the business and later he purchased the entire business.

Bradner and Kothlow, who both grew up in Summerland, were living away from the community when their father asked if they would be interested in returning and taking over the business.

Before working at the rental centre Bradner had been in construction in the Lower Mainland, while Kothlow had been working at a book store in Kelowna.

The move back to Summerland has been good for both of them, and both have said returning to Summerland has felt like coming home.

“You realize Summerland is pretty awesome,” Bradner said. “It’s fantastic to be able to raise our families in the Okanagan.”

READ ALSO: Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

READ ALSO: Restoration business focuses on compassionate service

They enjoy helping their customers with their home improvement projects, especially when those customers come back to tell them about the positive experiences they had with tools and equipment.

They and their staff are also quick to offer help when customers walk through the doors.

“It feels good helping people out when they’re having problems,” Kothlow said.

They also appreciate the staff at the centre. Bradner said the staff members have diverse backgrounds and are able to share their expertise and provide advice to those who need it.

In addition to renting tools and equipment, the centre also carries irrigation equipment.

Bradner and Kothlow have noticed a growing interest in irrigation systems for xeriscape yards and for gardens.

“A huge trend in gardening is happening,” Kothlow said.

They have also noticed changing trends in the tools and equipment people are asking to rent.

“We don’t rent carpet cleaners because no one has carpet anymore,” Bradner said.

They are continuing to work to keep up with the changing trends affecting home construction and renovation work, so they will be able to meet the changing needs of their customers.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

Just Posted

CLIMATE CHANGE: Reforestation in B.C. adapting for warmer temperatures

Foresters can now replant trees based on climatic regions instead of geographical

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

High 26 degrees

Matt Blais playing Summer Street Fest Aug. 5

He says his songs have to be emotional or dramatic

Mountain bike trail at Revelstoke Mountain Resort open this weekend

Locals get a discount

UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle collision at Highway 1/Highway 97B intersection

Westbound traffic flowing, eastbound traffic being rerouted.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Most Read