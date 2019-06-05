D-DAY LANDING More than 6,900 vessels and 156,000 men landed on five beaches during the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion. The event, 75 years ago, was a pivotal moment in the Second World War. (Photo submitted)

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

While several of Summerland’s veterans were involved in Second World War action just before or after D-Day, at least two from the community were involved in the famous landing.

During the D-Day landings, on June 6, 1944, had troops from Britain, Canada, the United States and 16 other countries sailed across the English Cannel to begin the campaign to gain victory against Germany.

More than 6,900 vessels and 156,000 men landed on five beaches.

READ ALSO: Bracelet returned to veteran after 73 years

READ ALSO: Summerland veteran recalls days of war and peace

More than 14,000 Canadian soldiers participated. There were 1,074 Canadian casualties, including 359 who died in battle on Juno Beach.

Dick Norris was working on one of the first 10 ships to land at Juno Beach on D-Day.

At the time, he was 19 and the youngest member of the crew of his ship.

Charlie Bernhardt was with the 3rd Canadian Infantry and part of the second wave of soldiers who landed that morning at 10 a.m.

Both men have since been recognized for their efforts on D-Day.

In early 2017— 73 years after the historic landing — Norris received an award from the French government for his service on D-Day.

“It is awarded in recognition of your personal involvement in the liberation of our country during World War II,” Nicolas Chapuis, ambassador of France to Canada said in a letter to Norris. “Through you, France remembers the sacrifice of all your compatriots who came to liberate French soil.”

Bernhardt has also received recognition for his part in the D-Day landings.

However, he has said that reflecting on the Second World War and its aftermath is difficult for him as he thinks of those who died in action.

“It’s the waste that bothers you,” he said years later. “Everybody loses in a war. Everybody.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Dick Norris

Charlie Bernhardt

Previous story
Revelstoke Royal LePage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence
Next story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Just Posted

D-Day from a Revelstoke perspective

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1,… Continue reading

Road construction continues to the east, high 19 in Revelstoke today

Roads, weather and active fires

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 5

Art Sale June 7-8 Art First! All art is 10-50 per cent… Continue reading

Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society has… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Blessed is the municipal taxpayer

Blessed are the taxpayers for will they receive abundant services. If you… Continue reading

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Most Read