A BUSY STREET Summerland’s Main Street today remains vibrant and active, although it has seen many changes over the years. The building to the left is the oldest commercial building in the downtown. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland’s downtown has gone through numerous changes

Main Street has been commercial hub of community for many years

Summerland’s downtown has gone through considerable changes over the years.

In Summerland’s first years, the Lowertown area was the hub of the community, until a fire destroyed many businesses in that area in the early 1920s.

Today, many of the commercial businesses are in the downtown area of Main Street and Victoria Road.

READ ALSO: Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

READ ALSO: Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

The Summerland Supply Co. building, at the corner of what is now Main Street and Victoria Road, is the oldest commercial building in the community.

For many years, the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store was a community landmark. The store, at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road, was purchased on Oct. 30, 1949 and was expanded four times in its history. As a result of the expansion, a basement was later added to the building.

The store closed its doors in 1996.

Today, a physiotherapy business is at the site of the former Summerland 5¢ to $1 store.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

Just Posted

No public comments on Mackenzie Village development agreement amendments

Revelstoke City Council held a public hearing and heard one written comment and none in-person

Author of Emily Carr books coming to speak in Revelstoke

Laurie Carter will be at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 26

Photos: Railway Days at Revelstoke Railway Museum 2019

Today was Railway Days at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. There was food,… Continue reading

Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

The Observer asked: Where are you from and what brought you to the festival?

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Okanagan climate advocacy group protests against Tolko

Group to demonstrate outside Vernon head office Monday over plan to log close to water supply

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Okanagan Cultural Connections live venue tour kicks off in Vernon

Two dozen promoters, national booking agents, and music reps to visit venues from Vernon to Oliver

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Most Read