Cannery Brewing owner Patt Dyck behind the taps at their Ellis Street location. (Western News file photo)

UPDATE: No free beer, but half price nachos for supporting local restaurants

Cannery Brewing was forced to change their free beer campaign

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Cannery Brewing won’t be able to give out free beer to people who bring in a receipt from a local restaurant. The brewery had to cancel their free beer campaign to support local restaurants due to liquor regulations. The change was made this afternoon (Feb. 2).

However, they will now be offering half price nachos to anyone who brings in a receipt from a local restaurant.

Seeing as nachos are approximately twice the price of a beer, everything should even out if you order a beer with your nachos.

For the full list of participating restaurants visit cannerybrewing.com.

In case you needed more of an incentive to order in tonight, you can now be rewarded with a free beer for doing so.

ORIGINAL:

In an effort the support local restaurants, Penticton’s Cannery Brewing is offering a free beer to anyone who brings in a receipt from a long list of South Okanagan restaurants for the entire month of February.

Cannery owner Patt Dyck said the initiative was started as an effort to support local restaurants as the food and beverage industry has been “decimated” by the pandemic.

“Restaurants have such low margins to start with… even the smallest little things are important right now,” Dyck said. “It’s important economically but it’s also important emotionally and for everybody’s mental health.”

Other than supporting local restaurants by buying their food, Dyck said that people can also show their support by buying gift certificates, always being kind and courteous with staff and tipping well.

For the full list of participating restaurants visit cannerybrewing.com.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

READ MORE: Penticton breweries launch collaboration beer in celebration of Beer Week


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
