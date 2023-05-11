The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Food and Drink

The results are in!
Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Food & Drink categories!
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.
- Best Restaurant: Kawakubo
- Best Coffee: Dose
- Best First Date: Monashee Spirits
- Best Pizza: The Village Idiot
- Best Poutine: Nicos Pizzeria
- Best Cocktail: The Monashee
- Best Wings: Big Eddy Pub
- Best Breakfast: Main Street Cafe
- Best Vegetarian Food: Kawakubo
- Best Locally Brewed Beer: Rumpus
- Best Bartender: Izzy Lamoureux
- Best Burger: Mackenzie Outpost
