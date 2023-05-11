The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Food and Drink

We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Food & Drink categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

Best Restaurant: Kawakubo

Best Coffee: Dose

Best First Date: Monashee Spirits

Best Pizza: The Village Idiot

Best Poutine: Nicos Pizzeria

Best Cocktail: The Monashee

Best Wings: Big Eddy Pub

Best Breakfast: Main Street Cafe

Best Vegetarian Food: Kawakubo

Best Locally Brewed Beer: Rumpus

Best Bartender: Izzy Lamoureux

Best Burger: Mackenzie Outpost

