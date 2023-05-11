(Revelstoke Review)

The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Food and Drink

We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Food & Drink categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

  • Best Restaurant: Kawakubo

  • Best Coffee: Dose

  • Best First Date: Monashee Spirits

  • Best Pizza: The Village Idiot

  • Best Poutine: Nicos Pizzeria

  • Best Cocktail: The Monashee

  • Best Wings: Big Eddy Pub

  • Best Breakfast: Main Street Cafe

  • Best Vegetarian Food: Kawakubo

  • Best Locally Brewed Beer: Rumpus

  • Best Bartender: Izzy Lamoureux

  • Best Burger: Mackenzie Outpost
