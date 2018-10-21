The REV band to rock Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Halloween fundraiser

Join the witches of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society in your most grotesque and spooky for their Halloween fundraiser this Saturday night.

The party on Oct. 27 will see the Revelstoke Community Centre’s main hall become suitably haunted while consistent crowd-pleaser The REV will be in charge of the tunes.

“If you’re out on the dance floor dancing, and liking what we’re playing, then we’re going to keep on playing it,” The REV’s Al Laidlaw said in a news release.

Laidlaw started The REV in 2009 and bandmate Steve Earle joined around 2012. The duo’s advantage is a chameleon-like ability to suit most musical preferences. They alternate between playing live sets and DJing current songs and they are a solid choice for local events with constant rave reviews.

“We couldn’t have chosen a better band, they were amazing,” one reviewer wrote. “Charming, flawless and such a blast to hang out with. We absolutely loved the music set, couldn’t recommend them highly enough!”

The shelter’s Halloween party will be a good time in the name of a good cause. It will include a silent auction with many great prizes such as a stay at a cozy bed and breakfast. Appetizers will be provided and there will be a cash bar selling wine and spirits. A shuttle service will run from 10:30 p.m. until close.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit organization, which has been operating here since the 1980s. B.C. Housing provides funds to the society to provide shelter for women and their children fleeing abuse. The shelter independently raises funds to be able to provide additional support to its clients and run programs such as separate women and men’s groups and vital youth education on healthy relationships.

“We’ve had a lot of success creating supportive communities through these programs,” shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky said in a news release. “Critical funds directed to them means we can continue to have a positive impact in Revelstoke.”

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society Halloween party fundraiser runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 27. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Revelstoke Community Centre front desk.