The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going back in time with a calendar of historic photos from the area, available at the online gift shop. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)

Throwback calendar looks at North Okanagan’s past

Museum produces calendar full of historic images, plus raffle

As we roll into a new year, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is taking a look back at the pages of history.

The popular Throwback Calendar has returned, featuring black and white images of the community’s past.

“This $25 calendar features some stand-out images from our collection, alongside little write-ups and newspaper blurbs that offer insight into past events that took place in our city,” community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said. “But the coolest thing is that the purchase of each calendar provides you with a raffle ticket for a monthly $100 dollar draw. You can win multiple times a year, so the odds are pretty good!”

The museum’s 2021 Raffle Calendar can be ordered from the Virtual Gift Shop at https://greatervernonmuseum.square.site/s/shop. Purchases can be collected from the Museum door or shipped for an additional cost.

The Virtual Gift Shop was launched just in time for Christmas.

“Since you couldn’t come to us, we decided to come to you,” explains Evans. “Because of the constantly-evolving COVID-19 restrictions, our visitation hours have been in a state of near constant flux this year. And especially since we implemented a hands-free policy in the museum, our gift shop items have just been sitting dormant on the shelves.”

The museum hopes that the Virtual Gift Shop will allow visitors to shop from the safety of their home all while supporting a local business.

“Like all-not-for profits, this has been a very difficult year for us,” adds Evans. “With the limited amount of visitation, we are having to be very careful with our finances since a large percentage of our revenue comes from public donations.”

READ MORE: Giving made easy in Vernon

READ MORE: Artsolutely makes shopping local easy in Vernon

MuseumShop Local

Most Read