Tours will examine Anglican Cemetery in Summerland

Since 1908, pioneer families in community have been buried in cemetery

The Summerland Museum and Archives and the Okanagan Historical Society are presenting the second annual Fall Cemetery Tours in Summerland.

The tours, on Oct. 12, will explore the history of the Anglican Cemetery.

Since it opened in 1908, many members of Summerland pioneer families have been buried at the Anglican Cemetery. Each gravestone will reveal a new detail of Summerland’s beginnings, through the stories of the orchardists, politicians, ranchers, artists and more who made up this community.

Historian David Gregory will lead the tour.Included in the admission cost is an informational brochure. The tour is at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For tickets, contact the Summerland Museum at 250-494-9395 or visit in person.

