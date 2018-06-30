Planet Bee beekeeper Ed Nowek is growing more concerned about his dying bee population. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star).

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

Ed Nowek has been a beekeeper since 1969.

Recently, he became alarmed after noticing a spike in deaths of his bee population. He has sent a sample of bees to the Ministry of Agriculture for tests to determine what virus is affecting and killing his colonies. Results are expected soon but Nowek said he suspects it’s Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus.

IAPV is a widespread RNA virus of honey bees that has been linked with colony losses. The mysterious outbreak of dying honey bees sparked interests of U.S. scientists in 2007. What is now known as Colony Collapse Disorder attracted massive media attention and created widespread concern about honey bees.

“Colony Collapse Disorder was discovered about ten years ago in the U.S. and we’ve been seeing this more and more in Canada too,” said Nowek. “Our bees are just becoming more and more susceptible to some of these illnesses that didn’t use to affect them before.”

Related: Happy bees, happy garden

Related: Urban bees making a buzz

When Nowek started Planet Bee in 1997 in Armstrong, he says his goal was to educate the public on the importance of bees. Today, he owns and operates Planet Bee in Vernon. He said this dream has become a reality.

“We now have an educational program that we run here in the summer and we try to teach people about bees,” he added.

He said the vast increase of the interest of bees since the discovery of Colony Collapse Disorder has been a good opportunity to educate people on the dying bees.

Related: Honey bees are vital to the environment

“Experts say that at least a third of the food in grocery stores wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for bees pollinating those plants and flowers,” said Nowek. “With growing populations around the planet, we need to find ways for producing food to feed these people and bees are an integral part of it.”

Nowek expects to receive the report from the Ministry of Agriculture within the next couple weeks. Updates to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Happy Canada Day: What’s happening this weekend

Just Posted

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Macpherson Nordic day lodge parking lot closed for Revelstoke Nordic Club 2018 expansion project

The parking lot at the Macpherson Nordic day lodge is currently closed… Continue reading

Wayne’s World: Report from parliament

Wayne’s World: Report from Parliament

Columbia Shuswap Regional District protests proposed recycling changes

Plans will cost smaller communities, directors also irked by residential/commercial divide

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Fill up your gas tank in Vernon this weekend

Kelowna - Vernon currently has the cheapest gas prices in the Okanagan

South Okanagan ‘Regulators’ mount up to clean up the streets

A group of concerned Penticton citizens want to clean up the downtown of drug users

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read

  • Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

    Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.