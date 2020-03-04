Proceeds from Patti Shales Lefkos’ Nepal One Day at a Time will go to support education in Gorkha, Nepal. (Contributed)

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

From Silver Star Mountain to the Himalayas, mountains are in award-winning journalist Patti Shales Lefkos’ blood. Now the local writer hopes to leave readers feeling inspired with her debut novel Nepal One Day at a Time.

The “Himalayan adventure travel memoir with a humanitarian twist,” sees the Silver Star resident’s life come to an impasse. In effort to establish independence within her marriage and face fears of aging, she sets off for the first time solo.

Accompanied by a young guide and porter, Lefkos volunteers at a remote village school before embarking on a month-long high-altitude Himalayan Trek.

Lefkos’ memoir underscores the challenges one faces when stepping outside the comfort zone, but highlights the personal growth that comes as the reward.

The writer whose work has been featured in Maclean’s Magazine and the Globe and Mail said her lessons in Nepali culture have helped her gain a deeper understanding of all people around her and this journey led her to discover a higher purpose: building a school to give back to the country she learned to love.

“Being more open and honest in my writing,” Lefkos said was the biggest hurdle in writing the book.

Getting personal about her relationship with her husband and allowing herself to be vulnerable in her writing not only reinforces that motif of getting out of the comfort zone, but it makes her journey more accessible to any reader.

“Nepal One Day at a Time speaks to all of us who at mid life are seeking to make a difference by pursuing ‘the alternate path,’” Outward Bound Canada’s executive director Sarah Wiley raves.

“Her compelling personal story captures the essence of what it means to truly live a life full of intention and reminds us all that it is never too late to chart a new course towards a life of greater purpose.”

Lefkos, a Rotarian with the Kalamalka Rotary club, will be embarking on the Rotary’s trip to Nepal this fall to build two homes in a village close to the epicentre of the deadly 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.

A dozen Rotarians from Kalamalka and Silver Star’s clubs will travel to Aprik, Gorkha, in October, but not before more fundraising is complete.

READ MORE: Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Nepal team member Tom Lewis raised a couple thousand dollars taking the plunge into the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake during the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival’s Polar Bear Swim last month.

The children of two Rotarians, Esme Larsen and Ainsley Blankley, who will be travelling with the team, are looking to raise funds at their schools.

Meanwhile, Lefkos will be donating all profits from the sale of her book to support education in Gorkha, Nepal. She will be reading from her debut novel March 12 at the Caetani Cultural Centre at 3401 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. The 7 p.m. event will also feature a slideshow of photos from her travels, musical entertainment and a reception to follow.

Nepal One Day at a Time, published by Loon Island Press, has already received a warm welcome from readers, Lefkos said, noting she’s already had to restock her supply. Her book, distributed by Red Toque Books, is currently available on Amazon and will be available in bookstores soon.

READ MORE: BX students embrace global citizenship

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kalamalka Rotarian Patti Shales Lefkos authored Nepal One Day at a Time: One woman’s quest to teach, trek and build a school in the remote Himalaya. Proceeds from the book will go to support education in Gorkha, Nepal. (Contributed)

Previous story
110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Get out and dance this weekend in Revelstoke

Events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shuswap man guilty of ‘deliberate and premeditated’ breach of Securities Act

Judge finds accused’s lying that led to 2007 sanctions continued in the courtroom

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Most Read