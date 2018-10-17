Angela Chapman, Senior Vice-President of Philanthropy with VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, delivers a speech to announce the 2018 Millionaire Lottery located at the Tsawwassen Grand Prize home (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

The 2018 Millionaire Lottery paired with the VGH + UBC Hospital Foundation has returned to offer an opportunity to win big while giving back.

Black Press Media was given an opportunity to view a stunning Tsawwassen Grand Prize home that is one of eight feature grand prizes for this year’s millionaire lottery.

“The lottery is very important, every year it puts millions of dollars into life saving equipment and medical research” said Angela Chapman, senior vice-president of philanthropy with VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

“Since 1996, millionaire lottery has raised over $52 million.”

Chapman said that “VGH and UBC hospital are the specialized health care centre for adults across the province. More than half of the people we see at VGH every year, come from outside of Vancouver.”

Chapman presented a video illustrating the story of a nurse and young mother named Aubrey, who received specialized care that VGH was able to provide from its’ donations.

“This story illustrates how important VGH is to the rest of British Columbia” Chapman stated.

To purchase tickets for the 2018 Millionaire Lottery, visit their website at millionairelottery.com.

