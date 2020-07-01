Video: Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band play for long-term care residents on Canada Day

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility on Canada Day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility has been on lockdown since March, allowing no visitors. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) A resident listens to the pipe band through an open door. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The band said all of their engagements this summer have been cancelled. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The band is currently playing with four members. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The group played inside the court yard. Visitors with loved ones inside the facility also dropped by, hoping to wave hello to residents. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) More than 80 per cent of Canada’s known COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing and retirement homes, nearly twice the average of rates from other countries. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The provinced announced June 30 that it will soon start allow in-person visiting in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities across the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility on Canada Day.

The group said it was to spread cheer on Canada’s national holiday.

The facility has been on lockdown since March, allowing no visitors.

The pipe band was allowed into a gated area to play music. The facility opened its doors and windows so tunes could drift in.

The province announced June 30 that it will soon allow in-person visits in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities across B.C..

Residents will be able to see one designated person at a time in a designated area. Visitors will be screened for illnesses upon entry and must wear a mask.

For many, it will be the first time they’ve seen somebody they love in over three months.

More than 80 per cent of Canada’s known COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing and retirement homes, nearly twice the average of rates from other countries.

