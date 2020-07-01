Video: Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band play for long-term care residents on Canada Day

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility on Canada Day.
The group said it was to spread cheer on Canada’s national holiday.
The facility has been on lockdown since March, allowing no visitors.
View this post on Instagram
The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Courtier Court for Canada Day. They said it was to bring some cheer on the holiday to the long term care facility. No visitation has been allowed for months due to COVID-19. #longtermcare #covid19 #pipeband #revelstoke #canadaday #localnews #stayinformed #revelstoke
The pipe band was allowed into a gated area to play music. The facility opened its doors and windows so tunes could drift in.
The province announced June 30 that it will soon allow in-person visits in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities across B.C..
Residents will be able to see one designated person at a time in a designated area. Visitors will be screened for illnesses upon entry and must wear a mask.
For many, it will be the first time they’ve seen somebody they love in over three months.
More than 80 per cent of Canada’s known COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing and retirement homes, nearly twice the average of rates from other countries.
View this post on Instagram
The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band sing Oh Canada outside Mount Cartier Court long term care facility on Canada Day. The facility opened its doors and windows so music could drift in for residents on the holiday. It’s been months since visitors have been allowed inside to see loved ones. #bc #canadaday #pipeband #revelstoke #localnews #stayinformed #covid19
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.