What’s happening

The weekend is here again, time to get out and enjoy some of the great community events happening in your neighbourhood.

If you’re down in Penticton be sure to check out the Beach City Cruise Car Show and find your hunk of burning love at the Elvis festival. Over in Kelowna, you will find pirates have taken over Okanagan Lake for the annual Boat for Hope event, and if your downtown before noon be sure to catch all those wine drinkers running through the vineyards during the Wine Country Half Marathon.

To the North you’ll find everything from horse shows, to dog agility courses, and even a seniors dance party in Armstrong.

Watch below to find out more.

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

