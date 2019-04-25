Workshop digs up water wise gardens

A presentation about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan is coming to Vernon.

It will contain practical information for people who want to make changes to an existing landscape or create a new landscape, as well as for those who are new to gardening in the Okanagan, by using less water. Experts assert that almost any style of gardening is possible using water-wise horticultural principles.

Okanagan xeriscape specialist, Eva Antonijevic uses her extensive photo collection to illustrate the principles of water-wise landscape design and planning, soil improvement, practical turf areas, efficient irrigation, use of mulch, good maintenance, and appropriate plant selection. This workshop aims to teach locals how to get started with creating a xeriscape landscape and where to find further information.

Registration is required. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Allan Brooks Nature Centre. Those interested can purchase tickets online or register by calling 250-260-4227. Tickets cost $25.

