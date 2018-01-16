Photo submitted

Youth Leadership Summit to be Held this May in Kimberley

Youth from around the Columbia Basin are invited to apply

Youth aged 14 to 18 from around the Columbia Basin are invited to apply to attend a Leadership Summit in Kimberley on May 4 to 6, 2018, where they will strengthen their abilities, learn about themselves, and their communities.

“An event like this is an exciting way to connect Basin youth, tap into their leadership potential and help them grow and make a difference,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Director, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“They’ll be developing the skills—including decision making, networking, collaborating and public speaking—that will carry them into their futures and give them the foundation for effectively engaging in their communities.”

Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.

Over the weekend, youth will interact with new people, try new experiences, and get their brains and bodies moving in a fast-paced environment. They’ll learn about community planning and collaboration, practice public speaking and stage presence, and take part in entertaining skill-building workshops.

Learn more about the Summit and apply online by February 27, 2018 at ourtrust.org/youthsummit.

“It is fun to see the youth come together as strangers and leave with a bunch of new friends,” Shawna Lukowski, the Youth Program Coordinator of the Salmo Valley Youth Network said.

“It presents an opportunity for youth to learn further community engagement, and above all community cooperation to achieve goals. The thing that sticks out most for me is how the Summit holds space for youth to step outside of their comfort zones to accomplish something they may not have ever dreamed of trying before.”

The Trust’s Basin Youth Network helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth, enabling them to learn skills like leadership and engage more with each other and their communities.

To date, the Trust has supported 28 local youth networks. Learn more at ourtrust.org/youthnetwork.

