A view Revelstoke from the top of Mt. Cartier. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

One Revelstoke youth has been granted $15,000 for their bold idea to meet an urgent need.

The recipient will be partnering with a local organization to implement their idea.

“There were many interested, but only one project that caught enough of our attention to receive the full $15,000,” said a news release from the Revelstoke Community Foundation.

The winner will be announced on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. at RBC.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Foundation celebrates 20 years

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge was a call to action to people aged 15-29 in more than 150 small and mid-sized communities across Canada, said the Community Foundations website. The goal was to support youth-led projects and shift the power into the hands of young people.

“It is an opportunity for youth to create positive change while also learning new skills, gaining experience, and building relationships across their community — all things that will help them prepare for the future of work,” the website reads.

The RBC Foundation donated $5 million for the project, while applications and judging were done through the local Community Foundations.

 

