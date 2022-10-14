Revelstoke Votes: Matt Cherry – Council Candidate

Matt Cherry

Council Candidate

BIO

I am currently on the Advisory Planning Commission for the City, on the Revelstoke&Area B Economic Development Commission and in working groups for “strategy planning process.” I am actively involved with city council, development public hearings and issues on Talk Revelstoke. I manage the Revy Rentals and the Revelstoke Tool Share Facebook page and am transitioning to Treasurer for our local adult hockey league.

PLATFORM

My platform is to ensure Revelstoke thrives by addressing the following issues: 1) Housing: Our community is in desperate need of housing solutions. From stable long-term rentals, entry level homes and seasonal housing we need to be able to house our community members effectively, including our oldest and wisest residents. 2) Affordability: The challenges of the current economy and interest rates higher than they have ever been, we need to ensure we are adjusting as a community to keep our beautiful mountain life affordable and financially sustainable. 3) Communication: Without a communications office in the city, councillors must inform the public of what’s going on. I will take on this challenge with great delight as I am passionate about educating and informing others about how they can contribute or stay up-to-date on what’s happening. Some other points that will also be major focuses include economic diversity, infrastructure updates, protecting forestry workers, updating DCCs, taxation, safe school infrastructure and supporting climate adaptation.

