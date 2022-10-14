Revelstoke Votes: Tim Palmer – Council Candidate

Tim Palmer

Council Candidate

BIO

Many know me as someone who brings skills, knowledge and expertise of a 30-year career in all aspects of local government. Today, I continue to use that experience to give advice and mentor others interacting with local government. Some know that I acquired journeyman electrician and millwright status early in my career. What you may not know is that I grew up in a small city in Saskatchewan. To escape discord in the home I spent many hours outdoors, exploring the abundant life in the prairie fields, valleys and marshes. Nature was my refuge. At the age of 16 I spent my savings from construction jobs to attend Outward Bound Mountain School in Keremeos. I learned climbing, kayaking, survival and mountaineering skills. I fell in love with the Mountains. Soon after graduating from high school, I moved to B.C. to attend Simon Fraser University in 1979.

PLATFORM

I am seeking re-election to municipal office to continue providing expertise to ensure responsible decision making. As the only incumbent councillor from the current term, I will be a resource to the newly elected councillors as they embark on the next four-year journey of leading the community. After years of excessive taxation, which I opposed, Revelstoke faces fiscal challenges with inflation and economic uncertainty in the year ahead. I will work with the new Council to ensure core responsibilities – caring for our roads, water, sewer, parks, recreation and city planning – are paramount. I believe that good social decisions are good economic decisions. Good economic decisions are good for the environment. And good environmental decisions benefit all of society. I will work collaboratively with the other elected officials and freely provide insights on how to navigate the complex and sometimes frustrating bureaucratic processes.

