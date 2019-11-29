The movie was filmed primarily in the USA, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Austria past season. (File)

Absinthe Films premiering new snowboarding movie in Revelstoke tonight

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day is tomorrow but since it has not snowed all week no need to sleep out in the freezing cold tonight for early shredding because the snowboard movie event of the winter is downtown at the Regent Hotel’s River City Pub. The best snowboard movie company in the world Absinthe Films is premiering their brand new flick “Isle of Snow” and it’s free!

Absinthe Films is proud to announce their 20th Snowboard movie production premiering on tour worldwide and tonight these innovative winter movie wizards bring the greatest snowboard show on earth to Revelstoke. The latest flick is called “Isle of Snow“ and is brought to you by Justin Hostynek, creative mastermind Shane Charlebois and crew. The movie has been premiering in cities across Europe for September, October, and November to kick off the winter season so don’t miss the end of their tour which concludes in British Columbia.

An exclusive cast of riders appears in this year’s movie, among them Absinthe veterans Nicolas Müller from Switzerland and Wolle Nyvelt from Austria. They are joined by US riders Dylan Alito, Matt Wainhouse, Demetri Bales, Aspen Weaver, Hans Mindnich, Blair Habenicht, Judd Henkes and Brandon Cocard. The Canadian squad – led by legend David Carrier-Porcheron „DCP“ – are Frank Bourgeois, Chris Rasman and Mark Tremblay. And last but not least the Swiss crew around Severin Van der Meer, Leo Eigensatz and Carlos Gerber complete the riders roster in “Isle of Snow”.

The movie was filmed primarily in the USA, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Austria past season. Absinthe is known for capturing outstanding freeriding and the pure joy of backcountry riding. All this paired with urban snowboarding, which showcases the creative riding of some of the best jibbers make Absinthe’s movies worthwhile to watch year after year.

Switzerland-based Absinthe Films was founded in 1997, their films are on the forefront of todays snowboarding. Some of the worlds best riders star every year in the Absinthe movies and push the sport to the next level. Firmly established as a leading producer of snowboard films, Absinthe reflects the voice and vision of people who live to ride. Absinthe produces a TV series, Flipside depicting the life and times of a group of the most progressive snowboarders in the world.

It can be seen on iTunes, and various networks and websites. Absinthe also produces two 20 plus city film tours (Europe and North America) supporting the annual release of each new film. Continually seeking new ways to present snowboarding in fresh and engaging ways, Absinthe has become a multi-dimensional media company, and industry leader.

The film starts at 9 p.m. at the Regent Hotel’s River City Pub. It’s a free event.

 

