A watercolour by local artist Dana Parsloe sits among greenery at Sunny Side Farm during the Garden and Art Tour in summer of 2018. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Art forum and contest launched in Revelstoke

Pieces must be made during the coronavirus pandemic

Connect through creativity with the Revelstoke Reflections Forum and prize.

The Revelstoke Arts Council and the Revelstoke Mountaineer are collecting artwork, poems and other creations, in an attempt to build connectedness through this time of distance.

Everyone is invited to submit their original work, created in collaboration with others during the coronavirus crisis.

Suggested submissions include:

  • photography
  • visual artwork
  • music
  • story
  • joke
  • poem
  • book review
  • video
  • animation

The organizers will be giving out cash prizes for the most creative, inspiring submission. The jury will consist of seasoned artists and curators selected by the arts council. Winners will be announced when the current coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Prizes will be:

  • $50 for 0-10 year olds
  • $150 for 11-17 year olds
  • $250 for visual artwork-18 years and older
  • $250 for literary work-18 years and older
  • $250 for multi-media work (includes animation, video and photography)-18 years and older
  • $250 for music (song writing, DJ set, recorded performance)-18 years and older

Find the online submission form on the Revelstoke Mountaineer’s website.

 

