Art forum and contest launched in Revelstoke

Pieces must be made during the coronavirus pandemic

A watercolour by local artist Dana Parsloe sits among greenery at Sunny Side Farm during the Garden and Art Tour in summer of 2018. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Connect through creativity with the Revelstoke Reflections Forum and prize.

The Revelstoke Arts Council and the Revelstoke Mountaineer are collecting artwork, poems and other creations, in an attempt to build connectedness through this time of distance.

Everyone is invited to submit their original work, created in collaboration with others during the coronavirus crisis.

Suggested submissions include:

photography

visual artwork

music

story

joke

poem

book review

video

animation

The organizers will be giving out cash prizes for the most creative, inspiring submission. The jury will consist of seasoned artists and curators selected by the arts council. Winners will be announced when the current coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Prizes will be:

$50 for 0-10 year olds

$150 for 11-17 year olds

$250 for visual artwork-18 years and older

$250 for literary work-18 years and older

$250 for multi-media work (includes animation, video and photography)-18 years and older

$250 for music (song writing, DJ set, recorded performance)-18 years and older

Find the online submission form on the Revelstoke Mountaineer’s website.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment