Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

After a five-year recording hiatus, Juno award-winner Barney Bentall returns with his most personal record to date, a musical tour de force titled, The Drifter & The Preacher.

Bentall, who will open for Jim Cuddy at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Feb.24, hit the music scene as the lead man for Barney Bentall and The Legendary Hearts back in 1988, with his self-titled debut CD soaring to the top of the charts.

The last couple of years have seen Bentall translate his ability and deep introspection into his 10th studio album, which is considered an ambitious effort accomplished by one of the greatest storytellers of our time.

“This was written for my father-in-law. Bar none, one of the most interesting and intelligent people I have met,” Bentall explained.

“He taught me many valuable things and gave me the best friend I have. He died with his boots on at the age of ninety-three. I wrote this at my ranch shortly after on a star-studded night.”

The Drifter & The Preacher also features a collaboration with Cuddy on Won’t Change The World.

“My good friend Jim Cuddy jumped in on this one. I swear, that boy gets behind an old tube microphone in a recording studio and puts on a clinic every time,” he said.

He will also pay tribute to John Mann, of Spirit of the West.

“The founding members of Spirit Of The West — Geoffrey Kelly and John Mann — became lifelong friends of mine in the early ‘80s. We made their first record in that studio and had a wonderful party or two. Along with our partners/wives, it was an unforgettable and cherished circle. I wrote this song about John and his ongoing courageous fight with early onset Alzheimer’s.”

Barney Bentall takes the stage of the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 24. Tickets are $60.75 (allseats) and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.ca or by contacting the Box Office at 250-549-7469.

