Kelowna and Vernon are the Okanagan stops for Big Wreck’s But for the Sun tour. (Contributed)

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

American-Canadian band Big Wreck has announced two Okanagan shows on its upcoming But for the Sun tour.

Big Wreck will take the stage in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

The band is touring for its upcoming album, also entitled But for the Sun, slated to drop on Aug. 30, during the tour.

The first single from the album, Locomotive, was released in February and reached number six on the Canadian rock charts.

Big Wreck is going on with the tour despite losing founding member and guitarist Brian Doherty to cancer on June 5. The band has since continued performing as a trio.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26 at livenation.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

Just Posted

$1.3 million in road upgrade projects coming to the streets of Revelstoke

City Council awarded the contract to Jake-Jay Construction at their July 23 council meeting

Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The Arrow Heights project would see a mix of single family houses, townhouses and duplexes

Wayne’s World: We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it

Wayne Stetski MP, Kootenay-Columbia One of the issues I hear about most… Continue reading

Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

They will be performing at the golf course on Aug. 23

Revelstoke Museum raising funds to create Washed Away film

The film will be about the displacement of people from the damming of the Columbia River

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Kelowna baby snatcher pleads guilty

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is sentenced to two years probation

Most Read