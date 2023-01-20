Brass Camel to perform debut album at Traverse

The band from Vancouver will be visiting Revelstoke for the first time later this month

Daniel Sveinson, Curtis Arsenault and Wyatt Gilson of Brass Camel. (Photo by Nikki D’Amato)

“Fearless, funky, and progressive.”

That’s how Daniel James, guitarist and vocalist for the band Brass Camel, explained his group’s unique, high-energy sound.

Brass Camel, a self-proclaimed ‘unorthodox’ rock group, is coming to Revelstoke for the first time on Jan. 28 to play at Traverse Nightclub in a show presented by Stoke FM.

The band, which also features drummer Wyatt Gilson, bassist Curtis Arsenault, and guitarist Dylan Lamme, just released their debut album, Brass, which was mixed by multiple Juno-winner Ben Kaplan.

“The fun thing about this band is there’s no rules,” said James.

Their upcoming performance will be as easterly as the band has ever travelled for a show, and they hope to extend their reach this year, with shows and festivals booked both south of the border and overseas.

James explained that Jace Preenan, Executive Director at Stoke FM, had been chasing the group down to get them to play at Revelstoke, even driving out to Vancouver to catch their album release last fall. “We appreciated it,” said James.

He added that Brass Camel’s live performances are a unique and adventurous production, complete with high-energy stage presence and augmented visuals through the use of lights and dry ice.

Revelstoke band Sweetgrass Caribou will be the opening band at the event.

