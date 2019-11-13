Wolverine Watch, a regional wolverine research project, is featured in a documentary called Chasing a Trace, the will be showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Chasing a Trace wolverine movie showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28

Learn more about the regional project Wolverine Watch

Chasing a Trace, a documentary about a biologist studying wolverines in the Columbia Mountains, will be showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28.

Hosted by the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative and Wildsight, the film dives into the world of the fierce yet vulnerable wolverine.

“For many people, wolverines are a symbol of wildness,” says Eddie Petryshen, Wildsight’s conservation coordinator, in a news release. “Scientists are still figuring out why wolverines persist in certain areas and disappear from others.”

Mirjam Barrueto, the lead scientist on the project, is also an endurance athlete–an added benefit when tracking the wide-ranging mammals.

READ MORE: VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

Wolverines can be difficult to study due to their extraordinary shyness and wide-ranging behaviour, but are key indicators of how mountain ecosystems are doing, said the news release.

Wolverines are known for their strength and appetites. They are snow-dependent animals and sensitive to climate change. The headwaters of the Columbia River are anticipated to be a climate refuge that could be an important stronghold for these creatures, the news release said.

Leanne Allison, award-winning filmmaker, takes the audience deep into the mountains and into the world of the federally listed Species of Concern.

Following the film there will be a presentation from the Wolverine Watch scientists who are doing research in the region. The venture is a collaborative that collects community science to better understand the needs of the wolverine.

Tickets are available at wildsight.ca/wolverinefilm

READ MORE: Project to reintroduce salmon to the Columbia River system continues

 

Most Read