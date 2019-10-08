IN CONCERT Legendary musicians Gary Fjellgaard, left and Valdy will perform at venues in the Okanagan and the Southern Interior of B.C. this fall. (Photo submitted)

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

The Contenders, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, will perform in the Okanagan Valley once again this fall.

They will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins on their 18th annual Tour of the Okanagan.

Valdy and Fjellgaard have toured together for the past 18 years, presenting a western/roots/folk style of music.

The two have also won Juno awards and Country Music Hall of Fame awards, and are recipients of the Order of Canada.

Blu and Kelly Hopkins perform classic folk, roots and country music.

The tour begins at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this concert are available online at kelownatickets.com/events/Creekside/ or by calling 250-862-2867 or

On Thursday, Oct. 31, they will perform at Carlin Hall in Tappen. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Acorn Music or by calling 250-832-8669

On Friday, Nov. 1, they will perform at Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops, beginning at 7:30p.m. For tickets visit kamloopslive.ca or call 250-374-5483

They will perform at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Martins Flowers, phone 250-494-5432 and Dragon’s Den Penticton, phone 250-492-3011.

The final concert, on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. is at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. For tickets contact tix@venablestheatre.ca

