MUSICAL DUO The Contenders, Gary Fjellgaard, left, and Valdy, will perform in the Okanagan during a six-concert tour in late October and early November. They will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins on this tour. (Photo submitted)

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

Legendary B.C. musicians Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will return to the Okanagan for the 17th consecutive year, but the concert tour will feature a different sound than in previous years.

Performing together as the Contenders, the two musicians bring together their musical styles and traditions.

Valdy is a folk and pop performer while Fjellgaard is a country musician.

In past years, the Contenders concerts have featured the two musicians performing together and also doing some solo work.

This year, they will share the stage with bluegrass performers Blu and Kelly Hopkins.

“We’re going to make them more integral to the show,” Valdy said of the bluegrass duo. “We’re going to shuffle the deck all the way through both sets.”

Bringing four musicians together on the stage will allow them to add to their musical sounds, adding lead guitar, bass and mandolin to some of their songs.

Valdy and Fjellgaard have both written new music for the tour.

“There will be some new songs, some traditional songs and some older songs,” Valdy said.

The Hopkins have also been working on new material for the tour.

The six-day tour begins Oct. 30 at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country. Other concerts are at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek on Oct, 31. at the Carlin Hall in Tappen on Nov. 1, at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on Nov. 2, at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Nov. 3 and at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Nov. 4.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby boomer buba shares heartfelt novel with Okanagan audience

Just Posted

VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Eagle Pass Heli Skiing’s lodge is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read