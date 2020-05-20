Colin Barr (left) and Ian Pusey take in the artwork on display for one of the previous Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, which has moved online this year. (Morning Star file photo)

COVID-19: Okanagan art gallery’s major event goes virtual

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts still a go, online, in support of gallery

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts is the social event of the season, and a key fundraiser for the Vernon Public Art Gallery. This year, to obey the health and safety regulations put in place in response to COVID-19, the event will take place online.

Show your support for the gallery by joining the VPAG in a virtual celebration of the arts July 15, 2020. The event will feature a live auction with artwork from artists across the province, as well as entertainment for the guests to enjoy.

“MEA is not only a significant fundraiser for the gallery, but it is also an event that the community deeply values and looks forward to each year,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director. “Although this year has brought some challenges that we will have to maneuver, the VPAG is working hard to make this a memorable evening, that connects our community as it does every year.”

Check the gallery’s social media and website for more details on this year’s MEA www.vernonpublicartgallery.com

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for 60+ years. The VPAG is constantly growing and is currently looking forward to its exciting transition into its larger facility at the new Cultural Centre in Vernon. We hope to consistently develop and increase our funds to allow us to promote visual arts in the broader community by presenting more quality exhibitions, educational programs and annual community events.

Arts and cultureCoronavirus

