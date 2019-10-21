CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

The show will start at 2:45 p.m.

The CP Rail Holiday Train featured Sam Roberts with Kelly Prescott and Tracy Brown last year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The holiday train will be in Revelstoke on December 14 this year.

CP Rail’s annual event will come to B.C., Dec. 12, with a stop in Sparwood, before continuing on to the rest of the province.

This year’s performer, Terri Clark, will take to the stage at 2:45 p.m. in Revelstoke.

CP Rail’s Canadian holiday train leaves Montreal on Nov. 26, the U.S.A. train leaves the day before and features Alan Doyle.

Clark is from Medicine Hat, Alta. The three-time Juno Award winner, got her start playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid lounge in Nashville.

Clark is the only Canadian female member for the Grand Ole Opry. She was won 19 Canadian Country Music Awards and it the newest inductee to the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

