Curling Club comedy “Right on the button” for Okanagan

The New Canadian Curling Club comes to town Feb. 4, a comedy taking the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage. (Western Canada Theatre photo)

A laugh-out-loud comedy, iced with moving patriotism, is sliding into town.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Western Canada Theatre’s production of The New Canadian Curling Club, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy abounds when four new(ish) Canadians sign-up for a free Learn-to-Curl program, “a bunch of foolishness that’s not even a real sport.” But when the program instructor slips on the ice and breaks her hip, the local rink’s cantankerous ice-maker, (and former champion curler himself) is forced to step in as their head coach. Trouble is, he has some strong opinions about immigrants. Will this group of unlikely athletes — facing off against prejudice, pulled groins, and slippery ice — become a true team in time to face the high-pressure of competition for the coveted Highlander Cup?

“Right on the button!” Curling Canada proclaims.

The New Canadian Curling Club is the third show in the Society’s 2019-20 Spotlight Theatre Series — and the second play this season by Mark Crawford, who also penned and starred in the Arts Club-On-Tour’s production of the immensely popular and poignant comedy Bed & Breakfast here in November.

Following the nation-wide success of Crawford’s touring Bed & Breakfast and The Birds & the Bees, and directed by Andrew Kushnir, The New Canadian Curling Club is about burning rocks, bonspiel beers and becoming a team—already a hit comedy that “is funny, very funny… profound and diverse and encouraging” (London Fuse), “a laugh-out-loud, heart-warming reminder of what it means to be Canadian.”

The New Canadian Curling Club is currently touring Canada, stopping in Ontario, Calgary and Kamloops before drawing in to Vernon, before going on to the Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg, MB later in February.

Tickets for The New Canadian Curling Club are $40 for Adults, $37 for Seniors and $35 for Students and can be purchased now through the Ticketseller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or go online to: www.ticketseller.ca.

