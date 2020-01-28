Curling Club comedy “Right on the button” for Okanagan

A laugh-out-loud comedy, iced with moving patriotism, is sliding into town.
The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Western Canada Theatre’s production of The New Canadian Curling Club, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Comedy abounds when four new(ish) Canadians sign-up for a free Learn-to-Curl program, “a bunch of foolishness that’s not even a real sport.” But when the program instructor slips on the ice and breaks her hip, the local rink’s cantankerous ice-maker, (and former champion curler himself) is forced to step in as their head coach. Trouble is, he has some strong opinions about immigrants. Will this group of unlikely athletes — facing off against prejudice, pulled groins, and slippery ice — become a true team in time to face the high-pressure of competition for the coveted Highlander Cup?
“Right on the button!” Curling Canada proclaims.
The New Canadian Curling Club is the third show in the Society’s 2019-20 Spotlight Theatre Series — and the second play this season by Mark Crawford, who also penned and starred in the Arts Club-On-Tour’s production of the immensely popular and poignant comedy Bed & Breakfast here in November.
Following the nation-wide success of Crawford’s touring Bed & Breakfast and The Birds & the Bees, and directed by Andrew Kushnir, The New Canadian Curling Club is about burning rocks, bonspiel beers and becoming a team—already a hit comedy that “is funny, very funny… profound and diverse and encouraging” (London Fuse), “a laugh-out-loud, heart-warming reminder of what it means to be Canadian.”
Tickets for The New Canadian Curling Club are $40 for Adults, $37 for Seniors and $35 for Students and can be purchased now through the Ticketseller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or go online to: www.ticketseller.ca.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.