Country music stars Dallas Smith (pictured) and Dean Brody will bring their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour to the SOEC Oct. 25. (Photo: Youtube)

Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody are pairing up for the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour and will touch down in Penticton on their way across Canada.

The tour, which starts in Ontario on Sept. 18, is making a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 25.

Smith and Brody have multiple JUNO and CCMA Awards to their credit and are among the most celebrated artists in Canadian country music.

Read more: Smith calls out disgusting behaviour at B.C. show

New music is on the immediate horizon from both artists heading into the summer festival season and tour with Smith’s EP The Fall due March 15, which includes his latest chart-topping single, Rhinestone World. Brody will drop a new single March 8, titled Whiskey in a Teacup, followed by a new EP in April.

Smith’s knack for chart-topping singles has him credited as the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielson BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, and six in total, surpassing Shania Twain on both fronts.

Brody’s compelling songwriting abilities have also led to record-breaking stats as well, such as the title, and an award, for the number-one-selling digital Canadian country single of all-time, while showcasing his unparalleled ability to bring storytelling to the forefront of country music.

Special guests Chad Brownlee and MacKenzie Porter will join Brody and Smith on the national tour.

Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and www.valleyfirsttix.com.

VIP tickets for the show include intimate performances and meet-and-greets with Brody and Smith as well as early access to merchandise and a gift bag.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna entrepreneur goes beyond the physical realm
Next story
Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

Just Posted

Armstrong team wins A Event of 67th Annual Revelstoke bonspiel

The Revelstoke Curling Club hosted their 67th Annual Bonspiel over the weekend.… Continue reading

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Watch for slipper sections

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Revelstoke RCMP seeking fraud suspect

The RCMP are seeking a person of interest with respect to a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

Two snowmobilers missing in North Okanagan

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Most Read