Dance traces back ancestral origins in Okanagan

Red Sky Performance brings Trace to town Oct. 17 for the first show in the Spotlight Dance Series at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Red Sky Performance image)

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Red Sky Performance’s Trace at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Trace is the first show in the 2019/20 Spotlight Dance Series and it is a part of the second annual Diwali in Vernon Festival, running Oct. 15-19.

READ MORE: Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Vernon

“Trace is a highly kinetic contemporary dance work inspired by Indigenous (Anishinaabe) sky and star stories, offering a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution,” Red Sky Performance states.

Trace explores Indigenous connections with ancestral origins, tracing back to the very beginnings of the universe from the stars in the Milky Way to the atoms burning inside of in the here and now. It traces what has come before us, mapping the past, tracing our lineage, demystifying the secrets of our DNA, and uncovering the visible marks of what we leave behind, such as a footprint, a fossil or a scar.

Red Sky Performance is at the forefront of contemporary Indigenous dance in Canada and worldwide, led by Artistic Director Sandra Laronde. Since its creation in 2000, Red Sky has continued to deliver exceptional intercultural and multidisciplinary work that celebrates and uplifts Indigenous arts and culture in Canada. The company has toured all across Canada and has performed internationally in 17 countries. Most notable landmark events include two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), opened Canada at the World Expo (Shanghai), opened Unceded: Voices of the Land at the Venice Biennale, and most recently at Jacob’s Pillow in the USA.

Laronde is a highly accomplished arts innovator and cultural leader, who has conceived, developed, and produced exceptional, award-winning productions that expand and elevate the ecology of Indigenous art and culture. Over two decades, her company has created an extraordinary body of work that has led to powerful, transformational experiences in dance, theatre, music, and media. In 2018, Laronde was awarded the Meritorious Service Decoration on behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. This prestigious award recognizes the individuals who have made remarkable contributions in many fields of endeavour, who inspire others, and who share a common goal of making a positive difference to Canada.

Trace is also a part of the week-long Diwali in Vernon Festival from Oct. 15-19. By purchasing a ticket to Red Sky Performance’s Trace on Thursday, Oct. 17, you are eligible to receive a discounted ticket to the Diwali in Vernon Final Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Contact the Ticket Seller Box Office to take advantage of this offer and to receive more information about the Festival.

Tickets for Red Sky Performance’s Trace are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.