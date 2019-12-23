Neon Steve will be playing Traverse on Dec. 27. (Zenon Kai Imaging)

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

This weekend will kick off the post Christmas holiday celebration with two nights of great live DJ’s at the Traverse.

Friday

Canadian DJ/ Producer Neon Steve returns to Revelstoke to kick off the holiday weekend of great music. Steve Robertson, professionally known as Neon Steve, has curated a unique style and gained an impressive following of fans over the past decade.

In the studio by day, Robertson demonstrates his unending creativity through the production of forward-thinking Bass House music.

In the club by night, his DJ sets are best described as predictably unpredictable. Music is delivered in a high energy and fast paced flow through genres, with clever edits and segues throughout. Finding balance between staying true to his affinity for creating weird music, yet staying current and relatable to a broad range of fans has always been a top priority.

Between original work and remixes, his productions have earned release on taste making imprints such as: Mad Decent, Fools Gold, Confession, Punks, Psycho Disco and Cheap Thrills. He has been the top choice for features on remix EPs from some of dance music’s biggest names, including: Zeds Dead, Grandtheft, Keys N Krates, Excision and Stanton Warriors, among others.

Saturday

Local DJ night featuring three Revelstoke acts including DJ Bang and Traverse resident headliner Shylow who has developed a local following in town.

Canadian west-coaster and Future Bass aficionado, Shylow, aka Mitch Mckinnon, has been quietly honing in on his own unique style and catching the attention of Westwood’s own, The Funk Hunters.

With a fresh track, titled “Help Me,” already under his belt, which garnered support from various well known DJ’s, including the likes of Don Diablo, had instantly put a watchful eye on what’s to come.

With an ever growing list of new tracks and remixes ready to be released along with an expanding presence within west coast bass culture, Shylow is undoubtedly one to watch out for in the future.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and shows start at 10, Friday night for Neon Steve cover charge is $10.

 

