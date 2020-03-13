All events at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Events cancelled at Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre due to coronavirus concerns

Arts Council asking to donate instead of return tickets to help with financial hit

All events at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

In the wake of the province banning gatherings of more than 250 people, and in the footsteps of other venues and large events across the region and the province, the remainder of the season at the Performing Arts Centre has been cancelled.

“Most of our acts are coming from Vancouver and we want to protect our staff and our audience,” said Miriam Manley, director of the Revelstoke Arts Council.

So far there has only been one case of COVID-19 in the interior of B.C.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

Events cancelled include: Irish Mythen, Kim’s Convenience by Arts Club Theatre, James and the Giant Peach by Circus West and the next Movies in the Mountains, The Biggest Little Farm.

If you purchased tickets online for these events, you will be electronically refunded next week. If you purchased tickets with cash at the Revelstoke Visitor’s Centre you can return there for a refund, if you purchased tickets in cash from the Performing Arts Centre, go to the council’s office in the CoLab at 101-a 2nd St. E, Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a refund.

However, the arts council is asking that you consider donating your ticket to the council in lieu of a refund.

“This support is crucial to the organization’s existence, and the Revelstoke Arts Council and other arts organizations could see significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19,” Manley said. “By donating your ticket in lieu of a refund, you are providing vital support for the arts and the artists that inspire and connect our community”

If you would like to donate instead of receiving a refund and receive a donation receipt, email revelstoketheatre@gmail.com or call 250-814-9325 by Tuesday, March 17.

READ MORE: Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

 

