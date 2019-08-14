Friday night of music a new addition to Revelstoke’s LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder

LUNA SOUND and LUNA STUDIO are two new additions to the third annual art festival coming up Sept. 27

The third annual LUNA arts festival in Revelstoke is coming Sept. 27-29.

Developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers, Luna redefines a city known for outdoor adventure into a cultural destination.

Bookending this year’s main event, LUNA NOCTURNAL ART & WONDER, is expanded programming of LUNA SOUND and LUNA STUDIO.

READ MORE: LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder takes over downtown Revelstoke

LUNA is a weekend-long celebration of art and energy that takes place in downtown Revelstoke each fall. This year the festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 27 with LUNA SOUND, a ticketed event featuring a sonic mash-up of eclectic styles.

The award-winning LUNA NOCTURNAL ART & WONDER follows on Saturday night, showcasing over 30 contemporary art installations in a free and inclusive atmosphere.

Sunday, September 29 features LUNA STUDIO; a focus on the artistic process that includes artist talks and workshops.

LUNA SOUND re imagines the century-old historic Regent Hotel with three live musical stages, an immersive and artistic chillout room, bar, and LUNA themed appies.

LUNA prides itself on experiencing the unexpected, and LUNA SOUND is no exception.

Seven bands are featured from a variety of genres including blues, soul, hip hop, electro, and indie rock. This ticketed, 19+ event features musicians that push the boundaries of their respective genres against the backdrop of LUNA’s magical artistry.

“We searched for the most original sounds and exciting new talent to bring to our LUNA audience for LUNA SOUND. A $25 ticket offers an unparalleled experience from seven phenomenal bands. It is without a doubt, the hottest ticket in town…” said Miriam Manley, Revelstoke Arts Council Executive Director.

Tickets now on sale: artsrevelstoke.tickit.ca/events/6884-luna-sound

READ MORE: Luna Arts Festival dazzles Revelstoke

The next day LUNA NOCTURNAL ART AND WONDER, will feature site-specific, interactive art projects on the cutting-edge of contemporary art.

This free and inclusive event celebrates artistic mastery in an unconventional form, transforming the downtown into a curated space of new and immersive artworks by local and visiting professional artists. A mix of performance, sculpture, and mixed media projects engage and educate visitors, presenting critical and relevant artworks of a high artistic standard within a fun and open atmosphere. R

Rob Buchanan, LUNA Creative Director and contributing artist, continues to be amazed and encouraged by the positive community support for the festival.

“LUNA welcomes an eclectic mix of humans of all ages and with all sorts of talents,” Buchanan said. “The festival really highlights the positivity of community and collaboration to bring the energy and spirit of the festival to life”.

Sunday, Sept. 29 LUNA STUDIO engages visitors interested in a deeper understanding of the concept and process of the artmaking experience, providing the visitor the opportunity to meet some of LUNA’s most notable artists. This day features selected artist talks, workshops and live demonstrations at various locations downtown and at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre.

“Art festivals celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and improve the quality of life for those who participate in the festival,” said Victoria Strange, LUNA Event Director. “To be involved in an arts festival as an artist, volunteer, or visitor, is a truly enriching experience. LUNA brings our community together, rooting itself within the social and cultural life of Revelstoke. This festival enhances our image and identity, defining our city as a unique destination.”

Join in to share an unforgettable experience celebrating creativity, inclusivity, and community.

For more coverage on LUNA see revelstokereview.com/tag/luna-art-festival

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.