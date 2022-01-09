Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

