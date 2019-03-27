Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

The Washboard Union’s David Roberts will return to the Okanagan as the band headlines the Funtastic A&W Music Festival. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star file)

Rock, country and cover bands cover all the musical genre bases for June 28-30 slopitch tourney

Funtastic is covering all the musical genre bases for this year’s A&W Music Festival.

“Listening to what the public is asking for: our music director Tim Reardon has worked diligently to provide bands covering a variety of genres,” said Diana Williamson, Funtastic Sports Society.

See: Funtastic gives to community

The music begins on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. with a great combination of local bands:

(7:30-9) Redfish

(9:15-10:45) Shawn Lightfoot Band

(11-12:30) The Young’uns

Saturday, June 29, Funtastic is bringing back country with:

(7-7:45) Linus

(8-8:45) Dirt Road Kings

(9-10:30) Bad Moon Riders (CCR tribute)

(10:45-12:15) Washboard Union

Sunday, June 30, features a tribute to great Canadian acts with:

(7-8:30) The Feels

(9-10:30) Hysteria of Def Leppard

(11-12:30) Simply Queen

Tickets are on sale now at www.funtasticsports.ca. Single day passes are $30, or rock out all three nights for $60.

“Proceeds of this event go towards our Funtastic Community Grant Program which has, to date, given back over $1.7 million to local non profit sports groups,” said Williamson,

Any questions can be directed to the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org or 250 558 7756.

See: Funtastic board swings into roles

About the bands

Redfish takes listeners on a retro-current journey June 28 through various styles, genres and eras with complex textures and visual melodies. Hundreds of live shows and hotel rooms across western Canada have served as proving grounds for authenticity and truth in their message.

Shawn Lightfoot Band brings back an inspiring and memorable live show! This four-piece, Vernon-based powerhouse is going to take you on a musical journey you won’t soon forget.

Performing a vast and diverse range of hits covering rock to country to pop along with their highly acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute, the group has become well known for creating an

authentic and engaging musical experience. The Shawn Lightfoot Band features veteran performers Shawn Lightfoot (vocals/guitar), Dennis Marcenko (bass/vocals), Kevin Lane

(drums/vocals) and Dale Johnston (keys/guitar/vocals). As one of the North Okanagan’s most popular live acts, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

See: Funtastic’s 2018 music lineup

The Young’uns have been a staple of the Funtastic line up for many years. The Okanagan’s most versatile band is back with its original founding members, Tim Reardon on vocals and

guitar, and Brad Krauza on vocals and bass. Joining on drums and vocals is the newest member of the band, Steve Butler. Formed in 1989, the Young’uns are a group of veteran

musicians that have worked the valley for many years.

Linus kicks off Saturday’s lineup. Linus is one of the Okanagan’s most well-rounded cover bands, with decades of experience to play what most people want to hear where ever they are

at. Linus consists of Brad Krauza, Andy Plett and Brandon Fauteux.

Straight out of Armstrong in the heart of the Okanagan, comes a brand new country cover band the Dirt Road Kings. Playing everything from new country favourites like Eric Church

and Luke Bryan to country classic’s such as Garth Brooks and David Lee Murphy it’s nothing but a party when these guys take the stage. Dirt Road Kings are a four-piece cover band

that have taken some of the best talent the Okanagan has to offer and channelled it into a great country sound, sure to keep the dance floors packed and you dancing all night long!

Bad Moon Riders proudly present a Salute to the Music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. These veteran musicians pride themselves on giving a professional show from start to finish

that will transport you back to the golden era of rock. Featured vocalist Mike Kelly has an amazing singing voice, and flawlessly matches John Fogerty’s vocals. Bad Moon Riders take

great pleasure in faithfully recreating the music of CCR just as you remember it, lived it, and loved it!

See: Funtastic scores hit with teams

In the few short years they have been together, The Washboard Union have defied classification and have become one of the most exciting and talked about new bands on the Canadian

Country music scene. They’ve being nominated for Roots Artists of the Year by the British Columbia Country Music Association, have signed on with the country music power house

management team at Sakamoto Entertainment and inked a recording deal Warner Music Canada/Slaight Music. The Washboard Union are a sextet out of Vancouver that are led by

principle members Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and David Roberts. The three share a very similar unconscious soundtrack and unbridled love for the art of songwriting and

storytelling. The three have been friends seemingly forever and the music they make has set them apart as one of the most unique talents in country music today. The Washboard Union

is a band that you simply have to see live to fully appreciate and in the summer of 2015 they shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music including Keith Urban,

Reba McEntire, The Band Perry, Big N Rich and more.

See: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Katy Perry once said, “don’t be afraid to catch feels, ride drop top and chase thrills”, and while the Okanagan’s newest cover band have no idea what any of that means, they’re pretty

sure she was on to something. And so, the legend of The Feels begins. The Feels, who open June 30, is Shane Sperling, Don Mutter, Calvin Lechner, and Andrew Bennett.

Hysteria of Def Leppard Based in Vancouver on Canada’s west coast is dedicated to bringing their excellent tribute to the boys (soon to be inducted into the R&R Hall of Fame) from

Sheffield, England to stages all over the world! All five members of this incredible show are veteran west coast musicians that bring excellence and energy to the stage at every show.

Lead singer is Randy Lebedow of EMI recording artists, Crysis and all five members have toured Canada and the USA for 25 years. This show looks and sounds like the real deal! If

you’re a fan of Def Leppard you’re going to want to see this show. Don’t miss out! Pour Some Sugar and take a Photograph of the Hysteria!

The final act to take Funtastic’s stage Sunday is Simply Queen. This live tribute performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, and

faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail capturing the live amazing live Queen experience that filled stadiums

around the world.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.