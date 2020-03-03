Get out and dance this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

The music scene in Revelstoke keeps getting better each winter and this weekend has another line up of diverse bands and DJs to keep you entertained at a variety of venues.

Thursday

LGBTQ Love Has No Gender Party at Traverse

Come on out for Traverses first LGBTQ night this year. They have three of the finest hosts from Kelowna coming to town! Ginger Snapp, Alexa Nerezza and Ella Lamoureux will be coordinating events for the evening so don’t miss out on a unique night of entertainment unlike anything you’ve ever seen in Revelstoke.

The show will start at 10 p.m. with prizes and tons of games throughout the evening. There will be an amateur drag contest at midnight and DJ Sternloff will be pumping dance tunes all night long for the rainbow dance party.

Friday

Maritime Kitchen Party at The Regent

MKP is a band from Revelstoke with Steve Smith on lead vocals/guitar, Shannon O’Neil on bass/backup vocals, and Trevor Wallach on percussion/backup vocals.

This trio of talented musicians plays in a number of different groups in town who have been entertaining locals and tourists in Revelstoke for many years. If you’ve never seen them be prepared for a foot stomping musical selection of original and cover tunes that will make you want to dance with your friends all night long.

One unique aspect of MKP is they do not just put together a set list before taking the stage to play specific songs, they tailor their shows to fit the audience and mood each evening which is refreshing to hear when seeing a live band.

Don’t be shy if on the dance floor ask them about songs you want to request, if they can the boys will be happy to play it!

The Galacticas at The Last Drop Pub

Once again the Last Drop brings yet another talented punk band from Calgary for another high energy show in downtown Revelstoke this weekend. You never know what to expect with some of the bands they bring in from Alberta such as 5 Cent Freak Show one of my favorites from Cowtown who played the Drop during the fall. Since there’s no cover charge I recommend checking them out you might be surprised how good these guys are. Each bar in Revy is daring enough to experiment with new artists for their crowds to listen to, the Last Drop seems to try out punk bands often which is a genre of music that has withstood the test of time since the Sex Pistols were playing concerts.

The Galacticas are a three-piece pop punk outfit from Calgary, who are three jerks who like 80s sci-fi, punk rock and awkward high fives.

They originated from the far reaches of space that have one goal in mind – rock n roll domination! The group consists of Anthony on guitar/lead vocals,

Mark on bassvocals, and Will on drums/vocals. In their first year as a band they released one EP and one full length, travelled as far West as Vancouver and as far east as Winnipeg, plus hit any and all small towns in between The boys have opened for international acts such as Hawthorne Heights and Okilly Dokilly.

Their honest approach to pop music has put them into a genre all their own, capable of opening and closing down nights from hardcore shows, to indie festivals.

The Gaff at Traverse

I’ve seen DJ Gaff a few times when he’s rolled through Revelstoke on tour, his performances are always amazing. This guy knows how to get a dance floor pumping. Just make sure you have the energy to keep up, you can bet he’s going to bring the heat till last call.

The Gaff is a lifelong DJ with tight skills and cuts, a lengthy list of accomplishments, dope records, plus heart and class.

One foot in the future, and one foot in the past. The Gaff’s purpose is in elevating Hip Hop, Dance, Club and Electronic Sounds to a level easily combined with Funk, Soul and Jazz. The result is amazing live performances and instrumental productions, giving a story of music which ebbs and flows.

He has rocked parties and clubs worldwide either by all vinyl 45 sets, destroying it with tight scratching, live drumming on the sampler, and turntable kung fu. A teacher of the essential, peers and fans alike are often caught overlooking The Gaff’s shoulder to see just what it is he’s up to.

Saturday

Revelation Lodge Après After-Hours Party at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelation Lodge is staying open from 3-6:30 p.m. for an extended on-mountain après after the first day of the King and Queen of the Mountain contest. Join DJ Invisible from Kelowna on the dance floor as the sun sets over Mt. Begbie, then head to the bar for drink specials. Please note: downloading the gondola is mandatory at the end of the party.

Mat The Alien with Kato, Wak-cutt, Yanimal and Wesside at Traverse

In today’s world of advancing technology and development of music true turntablism is a lost art. Saturday night at Traverse Mat the Alien will return to Revelstoke, with Wak-Cutt and Kato ready to rip the roof right off the venue.

This is going to be a ground breaking evening of pumping tunes with six amazing DJ’s playing on a massive PK powered sound system. Local DJ’s Huw Saunders and Nick James are doing a colab putting out a whopping 10,000 watts of PK Sound with four double 18 inch subs.

Only a couple times has there even been a system this big in Traverse and it hasn’t happened in years! Advanced tickets are only $10 available locally at Society Snow and Skate.

With this much talent on the roster you will want to be there early. Music starts at 9pm with Yanimal and Wesside getting this party started before the headliners take the stage.

