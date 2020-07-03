Guerrilla Gigs replacing Streetfest this summer in Revelstoke

Buy one of 30 tickets the Sunday before the Wednesday show

The first gig will feature Jared Wayne and Nik Winnitowy. Tickets will be on sale at noon on July 5 and the show will be at a yet to be disclosed location on July 8. (Submitted/Revelstoke Arts Council)

Live music is coming back to Revelstoke a little differently after the cancellation of Summer Streetfest due to COVID-19.

This summer the Revelstoke Arts Council will be hosing Guerrilla Gigs, a concert series on Wednesday nights held in some of Revelstoke’s most iconic outdoor locations.

The shows will be announced a week before with a limited number of tickets released on Sunday at noon prior to each show.

Ticket holders will be informed of the secret location 24 hours before the show.

The theme will be Canadian folk/alt-country/Americana sit-down-on-a-blanket-at-sunset tunes, with bands from Revelstoke and some neighbouring cities.

Small lawn chairs, picnic blankets, hammocks and other outdoor comforts are encouraged.

The first gig is coming up July 8 and will see Jared Wayne perform with Nik Winnitowy on acoustic guitar and pedal steel.

“Searching for the songs that impress their senses, these two combine efforts to weave through a mix of new and old tracks, embracing their roots towards a more rural flavour,” said a news release from the Arts Council.

Wayne grew up in the Ottawa Valley and has a rooted appreciation for country and fold music. He moved west to Calgary and eventually landed in Revelstoke four years ago.

Wayne has been performing live for the past 12 years and teamed up with Winnitowy and his pedal steel last year to perform a concoction of alt-country tunes influenced by Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Wilco, Neil Young and The Band.

Tickets are $10 and a limit of 30 will be sold for each gig, in accordance with provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

The performance will be recorded and posted on YouTube.

