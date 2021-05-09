Guerrilla Gigs returning to Revelstoke this summer

Summer Street Fest is once again cancelled due to pandemic restrictions

The first Guerrilla Gig last year was at the forestry museum’s riverside forest walk on July 8. Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy, wowed the crowd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Though Summer Street Fest has once again been put on hold due to pandemic restrictions around gatherings, Guerrilla Gigs are back for a second summer.

Arts Revelstoke will be presenting 16 tiny concerts in iconic locations around Revelstoke, taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 3 to August 25.

Tickets will be $20 and will go on sale a week before the event on the Arts Revelstoke website.

Catch the Canadian indie/folk/bluegrass sit-down-on-a-blanket-at-sunset tunes, by bands from Revelstoke and neighbouring communities.

Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, hammocks, and other outdoor comforts are encouraged!

See artsrevelstoke.com/programs/guerrilla-gigs for more information and to buy tickets.

