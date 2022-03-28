A.K. WIRRU will be at Kelowna Comi Con August 20-21, 2022 (akwirru.com)

A.K. WIRRU will be at Kelowna Comi Con August 20-21, 2022 (akwirru.com)

Guest cosplayer announced for Kelowna Comi Con

A.K. WIRRU has created tutorial videos since 2014 to teach others about the craft

Kelowna Comi Con has announced award-winning cosplayer A.K. WIRRU is on the guest roster for this year’s event.

The cosplay artist from Australia found his love for the art in 2004 and began entering competitions in 2006.

WIRRU has won 70 competition awards to date, including the World Cosplay Summit Grand Champion 2019 and the World Cosplay Summit Team Australia 2019.

The artist now travels the world as a competition judge and workshop guest. He also offers cosplay tutorial videos on his website.

Meet A.K. WIRRU at the Kelowna Comi Con August 20 and 21 at the Capital News Centre.

Earlybird sales end March 31.

READ MORE: Kelowna-based Childhood Connections opens new centre supporting families

READ MORE: Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Comic Con

Previous story
At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs as best picture

Just Posted

Emma Drago, left, makes a donation of more than $17,000 to Central Okanagan Search And Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich in the name of Ryan Fletcher. Fletcher’s family and friends were on hand Saturday to honour their friend and thank COSAR. He died in December while snowboarding at Big White. (COSAR photo)
Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the game-winning goal in the second period from Brandon Kasdorf (right) in their 2-1 win over the Nelson Leafs Saturday, March 26, in Game 2 of the KIJHL Teck Cup final at the Revelstoke Forum. (kijhl.ca)
Revelstoke Grizzlies up KIJHL final lead to 2-0 over Nelson

A Kelowna RCMP officer is recovering from a stab wound suffered in the line of duty Sunday morning, March 27. A suspect is in custody. (Black Press - file photo)
Kelowna RCMP officer suffers stab wound

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Looking for misplaced items